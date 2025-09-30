Iran sees decline in non-oil exports to Georgia in 5M2025
Iran’s trade with Georgia saw a notable decline in the first months of the year, dropping to roughly 205,000 tons worth around $113 million, down one-third in value from last year. Overall, Iran’s non-oil exports reached about 61 million tons valued at $21 billion, reflecting a slight dip in value but a marginal increase in volume.
