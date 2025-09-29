Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker holds talks with Turkish Human Rights Chair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with a delegation led by Chairman of the Human Rights and Equality Institution of Türkiye, Fahrettin Altun, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, a source in the parliament told Trend.

The speaker congratulated Fahrettin Altun on his appointment to the position and wished him success in his new post.

The meeting noted that the close relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye are based on the common history, language, religion, and national-moral values of our peoples, that the two countries, guided by the motto of National Leader Heydar Aliyev — "One nation, two states" — have always stood by each other.

Moreover, the meeting pointed out that today, thanks to the mutual respect and trust between the heads of state, these intergovernmental relations have reached the level of a strategic alliance.

During the conversation, Gafarova underlined the strong ties between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, and that the parliaments of the two countries cooperate successfully both bilaterally and within the framework of international parliamentary organizations.

The meeting also highlighted the close cooperation between the Ombudsperson and the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Besides, the fruitful relationship between the Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan and the Human Rights and Equality Institution was also highly appreciated.

Fahrettin Altun expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan’s recent achievements, particularly the restoration of its territorial integrity and sovereignty. He noted that the prevailing double standards in today’s world encourage stronger international cooperation and increased joint efforts to counter them.

The importance of international cooperation in the field of human rights was emphasized during the meeting, and the crucial role of legislative bodies in this area was also highlighted.



