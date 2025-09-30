Kyrgyzstan pulling plug on key border points with China

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 30. The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan has put its cards on the table regarding temporary changes to the operation of the Torugart and Irkeshtam checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border, all in light of China’s National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations, Trend reports via the service.

Between the dates of October 1 and 3, along with October 6, there will be a total cessation of operations at both checkpoints, rendering them inaccessible for all classifications of vehicular movement. On October 4 and 5, exclusively freight logistics and merchandise handling will be operational, while transit for passengers will be temporarily halted. Comprehensive operational activities are slated to recommence on October 7.



The dual checkpoints represent pivotal nodes in the logistical network connecting Kyrgyzstan with the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China, functioning as essential conduits for commerce and mobility along a contemporary iteration of the ancient Silk Road.



The operational shutdowns at Torugart and Irkeshtam represent a recurrent phenomenon, aligning with the temporal framework of China's significant national festivities. China's National Day, occurring on October 1st, signifies the inception of the People's Republic of China and is customarily commemorated with an extensive public holiday period referred to as "Golden Week." The Mid-Autumn Festival, a significant cultural observance centered around familial aggregation, typically coincides with this timeframe.

