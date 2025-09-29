Azerbaijani foreign minister holds discussions with former Kazakh counterpart

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A phone conversation took place between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his former Kazakh counterpart today, Murat Nurtleu, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

Bayramov recalled with satisfaction the efforts made by Nurtleu during his tenure as foreign minister of the friendly and fraternal Kazakhstan in expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, and thanked him for his contribution to the development of relations between the two countries.

The Azerbaijani minister wished Nurtleu success in his future responsible positions and activities.