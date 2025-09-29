Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan fixes new trial date for Armenians facing grave charges

Society Materials 29 September 2025 20:18 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan fixes new trial date for Armenians facing grave charges
Photo: AZERTAC

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The date of the next session of the open court session on criminal cases against citizens of the Republic of Armenia Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkady Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan and others who are accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and conduct of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and rules of warfare, as well as terrorism, terrorist financing, and the violent seizure of power, forcible retention of power and numerous other crimes, has been announced, Trend reports.

Will be updated

