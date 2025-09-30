Azerbaijan set to construct new faculty buildings for its Garabagh University
Garabagh University is set to expand its academic infrastructure. New faculty buildings for natural sciences, social and humanitarian sciences, and law will be constructed. The design and estimate work is expected to cost 1.4 million manats (about $823,500
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy