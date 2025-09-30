Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Uzbekistan’s mining sector investment growth hits new peak in four years

Economy Materials 30 September 2025 06:20 (UTC +04:00)
Uzbekistan’s mining sector investment growth hits new peak in four years
Photo: National Statistics Committee

Follow Trend on

Kamol Ismailov
Kamol Ismailov
Read more

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 24. In 2024, the volume of investments in fixed capital in Uzbekistan’s mining industry from all sources of financing amounted to 61.8 trillion soums ( $4.66 billion).

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee indicate that the main share of these investments was directed to the extraction of metal ores, accounting for 17 percent of the total volume.

The dynamics of this indicator over the past years is as follows:

  • 2021 – 21.6 trillion soums ($1.63 billion)

  • 2022 – 23.1 trillion soums ($1.74 billion)

  • 2023 – 36.4 trillion soums ($2.74 billion)

  • 2024 – 61.8 trillion soums ($4.66 billion)

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more