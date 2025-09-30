Azerbaijani oil influx sparks economic gains for Austria in 8M2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ Azerbaijan exported 90,200 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Austria from January through August 2025, valued at $42.7 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that while the volume of exports increased by 4,000 tons, or 5 percent, and the total value fell by $5.2 million, or 10.9 percent, compared to the same period last year (85,900 tons worth $47.9 million).

Austria ranked 17th among countries importing the largest amounts of Azerbaijani oil for the reporting period.

Azerbaijan exported $8.3 billion worth of crude oil and petroleum products containing bitumen to 20 countries from January to August this year, with a total volume of 15.9 million tons.

According to the figures, this is $1.9 billion or 18.5 percent less in value and 551,050 tons or 3.3 percent less in volume compared to the same period in 2024.