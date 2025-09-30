Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Economy

Azerbaijani oil influx sparks economic gains for Austria in 8M2025

Economy Materials 30 September 2025 04:36 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil influx sparks economic gains for Austria in 8M2025

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ Azerbaijan exported 90,200 tons of crude oil and petroleum products derived from bituminous rocks to Austria from January through August 2025, valued at $42.7 million.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that while the volume of exports increased by 4,000 tons, or 5 percent, and the total value fell by $5.2 million, or 10.9 percent, compared to the same period last year (85,900 tons worth $47.9 million).

Austria ranked 17th among countries importing the largest amounts of Azerbaijani oil for the reporting period.

Azerbaijan exported $8.3 billion worth of crude oil and petroleum products containing bitumen to 20 countries from January to August this year, with a total volume of 15.9 million tons.

According to the figures, this is $1.9 billion or 18.5 percent less in value and 551,050 tons or 3.3 percent less in volume compared to the same period in 2024.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more