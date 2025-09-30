Azerbaijan, Italy build platform for long-term partnership - ahead of President Sergio Mattarella's visit to Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Relations between Azerbaijan and Italy have been developing dynamically in recent years, spanning multiple strategic areas. Energy, trade, investment, and technological cooperation form a solid foundation for a partnership that goes well beyond standard bilateral contacts. Today, these ties are not only crucial for the economies of both countries but also for the stability of regional and European energy markets.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is expected to visit Baku today. His visit will highlight the importance of these relations and could open new opportunities for expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Italy has firmly established itself as Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner. According to data for January–August 2025, trade between the two countries reached $8.3 billion, accounting for more than a quarter of Azerbaijan’s foreign trade. Most exports consist of oil and petroleum products: over the eight-month period, more than 9.1 million tons were shipped to Italy, valued at $4.8 billion. Compared with the same period last year, exports increased by almost 22% in value and 48% in volume. These figures underscore Italy’s role as Azerbaijan’s top oil buyer and reflect the depth of economic cooperation that provides a strong basis for further partnership.

Energy remains at the core of bilateral relations. Italian companies actively participate in major infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan. For instance, gas turbines and generators for the “8 November” power plant in Mingachevir were manufactured by the Italian company Ansaldo Energia and delivered specifically for the project.

At the plant’s opening, President Ilham Aliyev said: "Energy is a matter of national security for every country. Today, we can all clearly see the consequences of threats to energy infrastructure around the world, especially in Europe and other regions. Azerbaijan is among the countries contributing to European energy security today, and it is no coincidence that the European Union rightly calls Azerbaijan a reliable partner and pan-European gas supplier".

Azerbaijani gas is currently exported to 14 countries, with the TAP pipeline connecting the South Caucasus to Italy serving as the key route to Europe. This strategic project ensures stable energy supplies and opens the door for further cooperation in the European market.

Cooperation extends beyond traditional hydrocarbon exports. Italian companies are increasingly interested in investing in Azerbaijani projects in energy, refining, logistics, and infrastructure.

Ugo Brachetti Peretti, Chairman of Italiana Petroli S.p.A., told Trend: "Azerbaijan and SOCAR can bring new investments, modern approaches, and valuable expertise to Italy. Italiana Petroli S.p.A has a long history and has achieved significant success, especially in recent years. As Italy’s first oil company, we have gained extensive experience in retail, refining, and logistics. I believe Azerbaijan and SOCAR can contribute new investments, innovative approaches, and valuable expertise to Italy as a whole".

Renewable energy is also a key focus, including joint projects in biofuels and emissions reduction, as well as scientific and technological exchange. Italian companies bring considerable experience in these areas, creating new opportunities for collaboration.

President Mattarella’s visit will not only reaffirm traditional ties but also serve as a launchpad for new initiatives. The two countries are expected to discuss expanding cooperation in industry, infrastructure, high technology, and innovation. For Azerbaijan, this presents a chance to attract new investments and technologies; for Italy, it strengthens its position as a reliable partner in the South Caucasus.

The growing partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy serves as a model of strategic collaboration across multiple sectors. By combining energy, trade, investment, and technology, it creates a platform for long-term stability and prosperity. Today’s visit is not just a diplomatic gesture - it is a clear demonstration of both countries’ commitment to expanding cooperation and shaping a future that impacts not only the South Caucasus and Europe but also the global energy and economic landscape.