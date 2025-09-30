Greece, ASEAN Business Council sign cooperation memorandum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ The Hellenic Investment and Foreign Trade Company (Enterprise Greece) and the Hellenic–ASEAN Business Council (HABC) signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening economic and trade ties between Greece and ASEAN, Trend reports.

On behalf of Enterprise Greece, the memorandum was signed by Dimitrios Skalkos, Secretary General for International Economic Relations and Openness of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of Enterprise Greece, while on behalf of HABC, it was signed by Chairman Nikolaos Stassinopoulos. The CEO of Enterprise Greece, Marinos Giannopoulos, was also present at the ceremony.

Mr. Skalkos expressed his satisfaction with the progress of Greece’s bilateral economic relations with HABC member states, stressing that the Memorandum would make a substantial contribution to their further strengthening. ASEAN is one of the most dynamically growing markets worldwide, with a population of more than 670 million people and a GDP exceeding $4 trillion. It offers significant opportunities for Greek exporting companies, especially in the sectors of agri-food products (olive oil, wine, fruits), pharmaceuticals, construction materials, shipping and logistics, information and communication technologies, as well as tourism.

The signing of the Memorandum took place in the presence of Bebeb A.K.N. Djundjunan, Ambassador of Indonesia (the Chairing country of the ASEAN Committee in Athens), Pham Thi Thu Huong, Ambassador of Vietnam, Mr. Sathana Kashemsanta Na Ayudhya, Ambassador of Thailand, and Giovanni E. Palec, Ambassador of the Philippines.