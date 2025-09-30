Azerbaijan highlights centuries-old brotherly ties with Uzbek people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The brotherly ties between the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are connected by threads of brotherhood that have come from the depths of centuries, Executive Director of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media," Trend reports.

He noted that today, these historical bonds have reached a high level thanks to the strong political will and visionary leadership of the heads of state—President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The elevation of our bilateral relations to the level of strategic partnership opens up vast opportunities for strengthening our cooperation in all fields, including in the media. In the past decade, global developments in the information space have completely transformed the nature of the media. The consumption of information is rapidly becoming digitalized; social networks and online platforms have become the main channels of information exchange.

While digital transformation increases the media's operational efficiency, it also imposes new responsibilities on it. The key issue here is ensuring accurate, objective, and reliable news amid the abundance of information," he explained.

He posits that substantial transformations in this domain have been executed within Azerbaijan’s media landscape in recent years, bolstered by governmental backing.

"The fact that Uzbekistan’s media is undergoing a similar transformation further increases the relevance of our cooperation. We are facing similar challenges: combating disinformation, protecting professional journalism, educating the younger generation in the digital environment, and safeguarding national interests in the international flow of information.

In this regard, media cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan can serve as a model not only for the media of both countries but for the entire region. Our peoples share common values and a shared historical memory. The media is an invaluable tool for preserving these values and passing them on to future generations," he emphasized.

