Uzbekistan narrates strengthening allied media co-op with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are strengthening their allied cooperation in the media sector, Head of Sector of the Department of Communications of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Dilshod Saidzhanov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

"The heads of our states laid a solid foundation and elevated cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan to the level of allied relations.

Today, our task is to infuse this cooperation with new content and make our indispensable contribution," he noted, adding that over the years of interaction, the countries have come to know each other better, but the limits of cooperation have not yet been reached.

Azerbaijan's experience, accumulated in difficult conditions, is unique. The practical skills and media atmosphere you have been able to foster are invaluable to us. This is why we consider it important to continue our in-depth cooperation with the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency and other colleagues," Saidzhanov emphasized.

He proposed specific areas of cooperation: strengthening the exchange of experience between the two countries' media outlets in creating multi-genre, competitive, and in-demand content capable of taking a worthy place in the media market; and developing joint research and training programs in media and content creation.

"Without professional journalists and experts, no technology can function at its full potential. Azerbaijan has valuable experience in universities and regulatory organizations," the analyst noted.

He pinpointed the development of collaborative series, documentary productions, and multimedia initiatives focused on collective historical and cultural paradigms, alongside notable personas, as key focal points.



Saidzhanov articulated that the interexchange of pedagogical frameworks aimed at enhancing media literacy within the societal construct is pertinent for both Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.



Academic institutions and regulatory entities could synergize to establish best practices for content generation within this domain.



The significance of establishing a unified framework leveraging artificial intelligence was also underscored.

"The first step could be the introduction of automated translation, which is so necessary for content production and the fight against disinformation." "The platform's functionality can be further expanded to facilitate interaction between journalists from the two countries," Saidzhanov explained.

To effectively operationalize these strategic initiatives, it would be prudent to formalize a memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency and the Center for Media Content Preparation under the auspices of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan.



"This will constitute a pivotal advancement and serve as the foundation for actionable outcomes," he added.

