Azerbaijan spotlights information security ranking among priority issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Information security is currently one of the priority issues, Director of the Department of International Relations and Documentation of Azerbaijan's Media Development Agency Rasim Baghirov said at the panel session themed "Media Partnership in the Digital Age: Joint Initiatives on Information Security" within the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, Trend reports.

"There are no borders in the information sphere. One of the main goals facing us is to ensure security in the information sphere. When it comes to cybersecurity issues, we know that they cannot lag behind the information sphere," he explained.

He posits that it is imperative to cultivate the audience's discernment capabilities to effectively differentiate between verifiable information and misleading disinformation.

"In terms of ensuring information security, we can propose preventive and subsequent methods in this area. Preventive measures in this area are the education of the population. We carry out various measures in this direction.

Every year in December, we hold a media literacy week and involve teachers, students, and even pupils in this project. This leads to people becoming informed and being able to perceive and understand information more correctly.

Various measures are being held within the framework of the partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

We think that we will continue this tradition. The methods we apply in the information age are changing frequently. Therefore, we need partners like Uzbekistan to maintain synergy," Baghirov added.

