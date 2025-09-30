Uzbek official sounds alarm on cyberbullying and disinformation in public debate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Misinformation, cyberbullying, and trolling pose a serious threat to public dialogue and security, the chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Public Fund for the Support and Development of Media in Uzbekistan, Akramjon Fozilov, said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on “Digital Transformation and Media,” Trend reports.

“These phenomena undermine trust in the media and state institutions, provoke conflicts, and negatively affect the mental health of users,” he said.

Fozilov noted that today, when traditional media are gradually giving way to social networks and platforms with personalized content, ethical and professional standards are becoming more important than ever for regulating the digital space and preventing harm.

''Since 2023, there has been a sharp increase in threats using voices, images, and videos generated by artificial intelligence. Such manipulations not only distort reality but also threaten democratic institutions, public trust, and the safety of citizens. These threats are becoming increasingly difficult to detect. According to UNICEF, one in three young people aged 13 to 24 has been a victim of cyberbullying, and nearly one in two adults experiences social anxiety due to online abuse. Research from the University of Calgary shows that about 57 percent of internet users have encountered trolling in one form or another," he emphasized.

According to him, a comprehensive approach is needed to combat these problems. “On the one hand, it is important to strengthen media literacy and encourage responsible behavior among users so that they can critically evaluate the information they consume.”

"Digital etiquette should become a key tool. Users should feel a sense of ethical responsibility, refrain from aggression, and support victims. On the other hand, platforms are obliged to provide effective mechanisms for filing complaints, moderating harmful content, and supporting users, as well as raising awareness of the risks of cyberbullying," Fozilov concluded.