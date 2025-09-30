C4IR Paves way for Azerbaijani companies to shine abroad, executive director says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan aims to develop Azerbaijani companies, making them more competent and capable of sharing their experience abroad, the company's Executive Director, Fariz Jafarov, said during the INMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, the center studies international experience in the field of technology and innovation in order to introduce best practices into the country's economy and stimulate the digital transformation of enterprises. Among the initiatives are free access for Azerbaijanis to the Coursera educational platform, Industry 4.0 programs for industrial companies, and support for human capital development through training and consulting.

“Now anyone can study with us and learn best practices,” Jafarov said.

He stressed that for successful digital transformation, it is important to coordinate all components—technology, institutional readiness, and personnel training. Only in this way can innovations be implemented effectively and the competitiveness of companies in the international arena be increased.