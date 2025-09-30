bp highlights pivotal role of Azerbaijan’s Sangachal Terminal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The Sangachal terminal is very important for bp, as all our oil and gas production is delivered to customers from here, bp Azerbaijan Vice President for Production Stuart Shaw said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

He recalled that this facility has been operating for almost 30 years.

Shaw noted that bp is electrifying the Sangachal terminal.

The official also spoke about the work being done on renewable energy projects in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

"We are building a solar power plant in these areas and converting this into an opportunity to buy and sell electricity to bp through Azerenergy OJSC under a commercial agreement. This approach is an example of developing operations differently and inspires us to optimize our other operations in the same way in the future. Partnership and cooperation are key and are implemented in various forms," he added.

