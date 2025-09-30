Global and local e-commerce can go hand in hand, AliExpress CEO for CIS says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. International and local e-commerce players can complement each other, the Chief Executive Officer of AliExpress CIS, Sergey Grechin said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during a panel discussion on “Regional champions on the rise: how leading e-commerce players are expanding their presence beyond their countries” at the INMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding in Baku.

“Regional marketplaces have great potential for growth in their markets, mainly because they better understand customer behavior and local trends and can provide better service: delivery in one to two days, convenient returns, and support in the native language. It's all about service,” he said.

At the same time, Grechin noted that such marketplaces have one major problem: a limited assortment, as it depends on the offerings of local sellers.

"This is precisely the area where international players have an advantage: cross-border players can provide access to international supplies and technologies, while local players can provide access to efficient logistics infrastructure, integrated sources, and, of course, market expertise. Such partnerships can take various forms: contractual agreements with a certain degree of exclusivity, or deeper forms of cooperation, such as capital investments," he said.