OGT 2025: A Gateway for Turkmen Entrepreneurs to Global Partnerships

The 30th Anniversary International Conference and Exhibition “Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan” (OGT 2025), taking place on 22–24 October in Ashgabat, is shaping up to be a landmark platform for business networking and investment.

This year’s event will be particularly valuable for Turkmen private companies and entrepreneurs, as OGT 2025 welcomes 30 new international companies and over 100 delegates who are participating for the first time. These new participants — representing China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Kazakhstan, Indonesia, the Cayman Islands, Azerbaijan, Germany, Cyprus, Georgia, Russia, the Netherlands, and the UAE — are entering the Turkmen market without existing representation, opening fresh opportunities for partnership, distribution, and joint projects.

With 450 delegates from 45 countries already registered, OGT 2025 continues to grow as a global hub for dialogue and deal-making. The conference will feature new high-level speakers and sponsors, further reinforcing its role as the most significant international gathering in global energy calendar.

For the first time, OGT 2025 will feature a dedicated B2B Networking Zone located within the Expo Hall. Managed by the professional team of the Turkmen Energy Forum, this space will be equipped with dedicated meeting areas, coordinators, and interpreters to support structured business meetings.

The B2B Zone will be directly linked to the newly launched AI-Powered Business Connect platform, which intelligently matches delegates based on their business objectives, technologies, and investment priorities. This integration ensures participants receive personalized agendas, efficient scheduling, and a seamless networking experience that meets the highest international standards.

Organizers encourage Turkmen entrepreneurs, SMEs, and private companies to actively register for OGT 2025 and sign up on the Business Connect platform to take advantage of this unprecedented opportunity to build international contacts and expand their business networks.

⚠️ The deadline for in-person registration is 10 October 2025.

Visit OGT official website for more information: www.ogt-turkmenistan.com