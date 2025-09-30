Information today means power and security - Chairman of Uzbek Journalists' Union

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Today, information is no longer just data; it has become a tool of influence, control, and even a weapon, Kholmurod Salimov, Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan, said during the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on “Digital Transformation and Media,” Trend reports.

He noted that this is precisely why ensuring information security is our common priority - in the interests of states, societies, and peoples.

“Every state and society, using digital tools wisely, should become an active and responsible participant in the information space. Only then will digital opportunities contribute to sustainable development and the strengthening of international solidarity,” Salimov stressed.

According to him, information is the most powerful resource today,

“Our task is to protect it, distribute it correctly, and use it for the common good. With the help of media cooperation, we can effectively respond to threats, counter misinformation, and create an atmosphere of trust in the media space,” he said.

Salimov also proposed continuing to develop cooperation between state and non-state media structures in Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, creating a bilingual periodical that brings together the best journalists and presents materials and creative works by masters of journalism from both countries, as well as initiating the updating of international standards in the field of information security and personal data protection.