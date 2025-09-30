COP30 to draw line on global adaptation with new indicators - UNFCCC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. COP30 will adopt indicators for the global adaptation goal, the senior representative of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Dan Ioschpe, said in a video address to participants of Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

In his address, he emphasized that the primary tasks on the path to COP30 in Belém will be to align ambitions with the practical implementation of initiatives, as well as to foster a unified global agenda for climate action. According to Ioschpe, it is necessary not only to scale up existing solutions but also to develop new ones, with a particular focus on adaptation and sustainability.

He noted that the damage from climate disasters in 2024 amounted to $320 billion, and today the question is not whether we can afford to invest in adaptation, but whether we can afford not to. At the same time, adaptation accounts for less than 5 percent of all climate finance.

Ioschpe emphasized that COP30 will see a decisive step forward with the adoption of global adaptation goal indicators. This will enable progress to be tracked and commitments to be demonstrated.

As examples of successful initiatives, he cited the activities of the Ocean Risk and Resilience Action Alliance, which has directed $45.5 million toward innovative financial and insurance solutions to protect coastal communities, as well as the achievements of the global coalition One Planet Business for Biodiversity and the organization Build Change.

“Global sustainability is shaped by local communities and the active participation of people, and requires leadership from society as a whole. We must accelerate action on adaptation and sustainability by putting people at the center of the climate agenda,” Dan Ioschpe concluded.