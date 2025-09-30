Uzbekistan's presidential administration to hone media co-op with Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are strengthening their media cooperation, Head of Sector of the Department of Communications of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan Dilshod Saidzhanov told Trend on the sidelines of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum.

According to him, sharing experiences and joint projects are becoming key areas of partnership.

"The heads of state of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan laid the foundation for our relations and elevated them to the level of allies. We, information professionals, media regulators, journalists, and media outlets, must build on this foundation and build our own floors upon it," Saidzhanov noted.

He emphasized the importance of the roadmaps agreed upon between the Uzbek side and the Azerbaijan Media Development Agency.

"We have established a tradition of holding media forums. The first forum in Tashkent was a success. We discovered that we have much to learn from each other. Azerbaijan has its own unique experience—complex, but very useful and practical," he explained.

Saidzhanov added that sharing experiences and discussing practical cases helps improve media regulations and laws.

"We, for our part, also share our experience. There are approximately 2,400 media outlets in Uzbekistan, and regulation in this area, interaction, and dissemination of information to ensure both freedom of speech and the openness of government agencies are very important to us," the official said.

He also announced the development of new joint initiatives.

"We proposed that the Media Development Agency sign a memorandum with the Center for National Content Production under the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan. Under the memorandum, we will continue holding media forums, conducting training for press secretaries, and organizing media tours to better acquaint Uzbek audiences with the history, culture, and tourist destinations of Azerbaijan.

We want Azerbaijan to know more about Khiva, Samarkand, Bukhara, Termez, Tashkent, and the culture of Uzbekistan in general," he stressed.

He concluded by emphasizing that synergistic collaboration is particularly critical in the paradigm of digital transformation and the integration of emergent technologies within the media landscape.

The Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan functions as a public legal entity, having been instituted in the year 2021. The agency is strategically positioned to enhance the media landscape within the nation, elevate the competency of journalistic practitioners, and optimize the informational ecosystem.

