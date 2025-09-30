Uzbekistan strikes gold in Azerbaijan’s media expertise – Journalism Vice-Rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum is dedicated to cooperation between the two countries in the context of digital transformation, the Vice-Rector for Science and Innovation at the University of Journalism and Mass Communications of Uzbekistan, Nozima Muratova, said on the sidelines of the forum in Baku, Trend reports.

“Both Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan are undergoing serious changes as digitalization penetrates all areas of the media. Television, radio, print media, and online media are developing at their own pace and developing their own mechanisms for interacting with the digital environment,” Muratova said.

According to her, the forum provides an excellent opportunity to exchange experiences and learn how the media in Azerbaijan works in the digital environment. She added that during the visit, a meeting was also held with Baku State University on the organization of a joint master's program with the Uzbek University of Journalism.

“We understand that it is important for young people, who actively use social networks and follow traditional media less, to find ways to access quality journalism and information. Azerbaijan's experience in this matter is of interest to Uzbekistan, and Uzbekistan's case studies will be useful for Azerbaijan,” the vice-rector emphasized.

She noted that more than 60 percent of Uzbekistan's population has already made the digital leap, and the country's improved media regulation and legislation in this area may be of interest to Azerbaijan.

" Today's forum program is very rich: seminars and training were held for journalists and PR services of state institutions. Our delegation is large, and a targeted approach was prepared for each sector. We have received not only a platform for discussion and joint work, but also an opportunity to exchange knowledge and experience, as well as live communication," Muratova added.