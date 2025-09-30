Azerbaijan's SOCAR finds sweet spot of innovation in diverse perspectives

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Innovation arises at the intersection of different disciplines, companies, approaches, and perspectives, the Vice President of SOCAR, Kanan Najafov, said at the INMerge Innovation Summit organized by PASHA Holding in Baku, Trend reports.

“We do not operate in isolation. We cooperate with other oil and gas and energy companies, government agencies, partners, and customers, listening to them both on work issues and on aspects of innovation. It is this interaction that helps us find new approaches and create innovations,” he said.

Najafov emphasized that innovations do not necessarily have to be revolutionary or large-scale—they can be small, everyday improvements. They do not have to be technological; the way the work is done can be an innovation in itself.

“Take, for example, the renewable energy sector in Azerbaijan: we are working with bp, Masdar, ACWA Power, and other companies and learning a lot in this new field for us. For us, this is also an innovative approach,” he noted.