Kazakhstan and Jordan explore expansion of bilateral investment

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 30. Talgat Shaldanbay, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Jordan, met with Jordan’s newly appointed Minister of Investment, Tarek Abu Ghazali, to discuss prospects for expanding bilateral investment ties, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The discussions centered on synergistic collaboration across the agricultural, pharmaceutical, construction, and other high-priority sectors. The Kazakh delegation articulated a series of strategic industry propositions and delineated forthcoming initiatives, notably the Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable (KGIR) earmarked for October 31, 2025. This event underscores Kazakhstan's economic trajectory, identifies high-potential sectors, and delineates priority domains for bilateral investment engagement.



Ambassador Shaldanbay provided a comprehensive overview to the minister regarding President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s recent address, highlighting the pivotal role of digital transformation and artificial intelligence as catalysts for Kazakhstan’s economic advancement.



Minister Abu Ghazali articulated that King Abdullah II’s diplomatic engagement in Kazakhstan on August 27 catalyzed novel avenues for strategic collaboration. He lauded the Kazakh-Jordanian business symposium and reiterated Jordan’s dedication to enticing Kazakh capital, fostering collaborative enterprises, and enhancing the commercial ecosystem.

Both sides confirmed their readiness to create favorable conditions for investment flows and to engage the Jordanian business community in expanding bilateral economic ties, with mutual interest expressed in maintaining regular contacts and developing practical cooperation measures.

