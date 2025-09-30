Azerbaijan bets on upgrading transmission and distribution networks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The modernization of transmission and distribution networks is extremely important, Deputy Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy Rana Humbatova said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

She pointed out that there are a few bumps in the road when it comes to developing the infrastructure.

"We are cooperating with Chinese institutions and institutions operating in Uzbekistan. From these studies, we see that the modernization of transmission and distribution networks is extremely important and this issue must be given due attention.

However, in order to determine long-term and short-term goals, that is, the 'master plan', it's necessary to increase the knowledge of our experts, as well as to have a solid scientific basis. All consulting companies and scientific institutions operating in our market analyze the supply and demand side using modeling methods, and use special models for network modeling," the official explained.

Humbatova underscored the imperative for specialists within this domain.

"Our young specialists should work with our own knowledge and form this potential within the country. Thanks to this, we can prepare our own long- and short-term plans and solve the challenges that arise.

This is also part of our energy strategy for 2027 and 2030. At the next stage, we plan to develop a strategy in the energy sector. This will be based on the principles that our panelists also mentioned. At the same time, we need not only expert knowledge, but also the knowledge of technical engineers in the field of geothermal energy, carbonization and storage.

It's important for us to form this knowledge in our institute. We believe that the 'clean energy planner' will help us in developing these solutions, because it is important to participate in scientific research and use technologies such as hydrogen and green hydrogen to reduce emissions in industry. According to the directives and regulations of the European Union, 'clean hydrogen' is already used.

We must apply all possible solutions, taking into account the specific characteristics of our country - water scarcity and biodiversity," she added.

The Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency was founded on September 22, 2020, by the Ministry of Energy. It is involved in the formation and implementation of state policy in the field of renewable energy sources and their efficient use. It takes measures to organize, regulate, and coordinate activities in the field of renewable energy sources and their efficient use, as well as to increase the investment attractiveness of the relevant sector. The agency develops and implements renewable energy policies. The agency's main goals are to bring renewable energy sources up to 30 percent of installed power generation capacity by 2030, turn freed territories into the "Green Energy" Zone, and include the commercial sector.

