Brazil keen to move climate process from talks to practical solutions - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Brazil intends to transform the climate process from a format of negotiations to a format of concrete actions, emphasizing solidarity, innovative governance, and the integration of traditional practices, the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil to Azerbaijan, Manuel Adalberto Carlos, said at the Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

“Brazil will promote an atmosphere of cooperation at COP30, emphasizing the need to strengthen multilateralism and the connection between climate action and people's lives,” the ambassador said.

According to him, the key tasks will be to accelerate the implementation of the Paris Agreement and intensify actions in the areas of climate change mitigation, adaptation, and financing.