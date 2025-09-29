Iran elevates cargo handling at its Qeshm ports

In the first half of 2025, İranian Qeshm Island’s ports handled 5.83 million tons of cargo. This includes 5.3 million tons of non-oil products and 526,000 tons of oil products. Exports reached 255,000 tons of oil and 39,000 tons of non-oil goods.

