120 Iranians deported from U.S. to return home

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. 120 Iranians deported from the United States are expected to return home within one to two days, said Hussein Nushabadi, Director General of the Parliament and Consular Affairs Department at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trend reports.

He added that Iran is providing all necessary consular services to ensure the safe return of its citizens.

Nushabadi noted that for several months, the issue of deporting Iranians and other foreign nationals from the U.S. has been under discussion. The U.S. Immigration Department plans to deport around 400 Iranians who entered the country illegally.

“Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has sent official notes through the Iranian Interests Protection Office in the U.S. and the U.S. Interests Protection Office in Iran and is closely monitoring the situation. We have requested that the rights of our citizens be fully respected under international law,” he said.