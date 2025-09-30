Azerbaijan's SOCAR implements digital technologies to monitor methane emissions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. SOCAR is actively using modern digital solutions and international partnerships to improve monitoring efficiency and reduce methane emissions, the company's deputy Vice President Hikmet Abdullayev said, at Baku Climate Action Week, Trend reports.

According to him, the company, in collaboration with BCGX, has developed a specialized platform called the Methane AI tool, which combines infrastructure and operational data, measurement results, and provides a comprehensive analysis of large amounts of information. This has made it possible to improve the quality of reporting, optimize technical maintenance, and meet the requirements of international organizations, including OGP, which SOCAR joined last year.

Abdullayev noted that cooperation with GHGSat within the OGCI program has already yielded concrete results: thanks to satellite data, sources of emissions were identified and promptly eliminated on site, which made it possible to return the gas to the system and sell it as a product. Thus, the company's environmental initiatives are also yielding tangible economic returns.

The SOCAR's official emphasized that the use of technologies, including TotalEnergies' own sensors for regular flights over offshore facilities, has become “part of the company's daily practice.” SOCAR continues to share its experience and results with international partners, consolidating its position in global decarbonization efforts.