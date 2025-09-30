Azerbaijan calls joint media forum with Uzbekistan as clear proof of interstate fraternity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are united not only by a common history and culture, but also by a sense of fraternity, friendship, and mutual devotion, and the current forum is a clear proof of namely such fraternity, Chairman of the Audiovisual Council of Azerbaijan Ismat Sattarov said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on the topic "Digital Transformation and Media", Trend reports.

"These relations are further strengthened thanks to the personal friendship and brotherhood of the leaders of our states. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have raised the centuries-old friendship between our peoples to the level of strategic partnership and alliance. As a result of their political will, our countries have gained new opportunities in all areas, including the media," he noted.

The Audiovisual Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan was established as the authority controlling the field of audiovisual media by the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Media" dated December 30, 2021. The council guarantees the execution of the existing legislation, regulates the audiovisual media sphere, monitors audiovisual media in order to control conformity with the current legislation, and participates in the formation of state policy in the audiovisual media sphere.

