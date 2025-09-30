Uzbekistan signs key co-op agreements during business meetings in Berlin

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 30. Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, participated in business forums and held a series of meetings with government officials and executives of leading companies and financial institutions from World Alliance of International Financial Centers member countries, Trend reports via the nation's ministry.

During the visit, Minister Kudratov held talks with the leadership of Deutsche Bank and Frankfurt Main Finance, signing a Memorandum of Cooperation with the latter to promote partnership, particularly in developing Uzbekistan’s financial sector and institutional collaboration. He also met with Nguyen Hoa Binh, First Deputy Prime Minister of Vietnam, to discuss expanding economic cooperation and implementing joint projects.

Special attention was given to a forum with Franklin Templeton on the Uzbekistan National Investment Fund, focusing on financing large-scale projects in the country. The delegation also engaged with senior executives in energy, infrastructure, communications, finance, urban development, and industrial production.

A highlight of the visit was the business forum with Commerzbank, “Growth Partner Uzbekistan – Strategy, Projects, Performance,” which explored prospects for bilateral cooperation and new initiatives through effective project financing mechanisms.

The Uzbek delegation's engagement in Germany persists, focusing on enhancing synergies and fortifying global investment frameworks and economic alliances.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel