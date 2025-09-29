Azerbaijani court presses on with trial of Armenians charged with war crimes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. At the open trial of Armenian citizens Araik Harutyunyan, Arkady Gukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, David Ishkhanyan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others accused of crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, including the preparation and waging of aggressive war, genocide, violation of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violent seizure of power, violent retention of power, and numerous other crimes, documents related to the shelling of the civilian population and civilian objects during the April fighting in violation of international humanitarian law were examined, Trend reports.

