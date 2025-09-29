Azerbaijan spotlights nationwide industrialization's new epoch transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Industrialization in Azerbaijan has entered a new phase, Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov said during a plenary session titled "Alliance of New Technologies: Creating the Industry of the Future" at the BELEXPO International Exhibition Center in Minsk, Trend reports.

"In the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, technological advances fundamentally affect all areas of the economy and society. Under such conditions, sustainable development largely depends on the ability to strategically steer technological trends," he announced.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan is implementing targeted measures in the field of digitalization and the integration of technological innovations into its economy.

"It's no coincidence that one of the country’s five national priorities is ensuring sustainable and competitive economic growth. In this context, accelerating the transition to a digital economy and the adoption of new technologies are among our key strategic goals. As the government prioritizes the digital economy, it is particularly important for the private sector to adapt to new requirements.

Azerbaijan has adopted the Digital Development Concept and the Artificial Intelligence Strategy, both aimed at strengthening the digital infrastructure of businesses and accelerating technological adaptation. In addition, the Digital Economy Development Strategy for 2025–2028 has also been developed," the prime minister added.

He also said that today, Azerbaijan demonstrates strong determination to position itself among leading countries, not only by following global technological trends, but by successfully adapting them to achieve practical results.

"In this regard, the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution contributes to Azerbaijan’s technological transformation agenda. It is part of the global network of 24 centers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution under the World Economic Forum.

Over the past decade, Azerbaijan has defined industrialization not only as a component of its economic policy but also as a foundation for long-term sustainable development. Industrialization has now entered a new phase in Azerbaijan — with a focus not only on increasing production, but on enhancing its efficiency and competitiveness," Asadov said.

The prime minister emphasized that the development of industrial zones and investment incentive measures is creating ecosystems where technology, human capital, and infrastructure support innovation and export-oriented growth.

"Azerbaijan’s achievements in industrial transformation have gained international recognition. The Petkim and STAR plants, owned by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), have received a prestigious World Economic Forum award as some of the most advanced digitally integrated industrial facilities in the world.

This year, the SOCAR Carbamide Plant in Azerbaijan was also nominated for this award. These accomplishments are a vivid example of Azerbaijan’s ambitious and forward-thinking approach to industrial transformation," he explained.

Asadov pointed out that within the framework of government support, the Industry 4.0 Readiness Program is being implemented to promote the adoption of advanced technologies and, consequently, to boost the efficiency and competitiveness of industrial enterprises.

"Thus, Azerbaijan is pursuing a systemic policy of introducing new technologies and transforming its industry. The country remains committed to strengthening international cooperation, which is a key factor in successful industrial transformation - enabling the exchange of advanced technologies and expertise," the official concluded.

