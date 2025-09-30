Iran pulls back curtain on product import volume for 6M2025

Iran’s imports reached around $28 billion in the first half of the year, totaling nearly 19 million tons, reflecting a 15% drop in value compared with last year. The country conducted trade with roughly 100 nations, with total trade turnover hitting about $54 billion, as authorities continue to prioritize essential goods and limit imports of domestically produced items.

