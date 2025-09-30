Bosnia advocates EU enlargement at Salzburg Summit (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina Josip Brkić is visiting Salzburg from September 28 to 30, 2025, Trend reports.

where he is participating in the 21st Salzburg Europe Summit – one of the most significant European forums, bringing together high-level representatives from governments, institutions, academia, and the business sector across Europe.

This year’s Summit, under the motto “Europe and Hope,” focuses on jointly addressing the challenges shaping Europe’s future – from security threats and migration to economic disparities and political stability.

During the main session titled “Europe and Hope?”, Deputy Minister Brkić participated as a panelist on the topic of European Union enlargement. In his address, he emphasized that European integration represents one of the strongest instruments for maintaining peace, stability, and resilience on the continent. He stressed that EU membership is a strategic choice, compass, and hope for a secure and prosperous future for the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Brkić also highlighted the key steps Bosnia and Herzegovina has achieved over the past two years, including gaining candidate status and the European Council’s decision to open accession negotiations. He noted that these advances are the result of political consensus, important reforms, and strong public support, calling for the preservation of the credibility of the enlargement process on both sides – by candidate countries and the EU itself.

In addition to the Deputy Minister, the panel included Austria’s Minister for Europe, Claudia Plakolm, and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Europe and Foreign Affairs and former Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Igli Hasani.

The Summit provided an opportunity for bilateral meetings and the exchange of views on European integration. Deputy Minister Brkić’s message was clear: Bosnia and Herzegovina remains committed to the European path, and enlargement is a matter of shared responsibility and a European vision.