Croatian Navy highlights recent achievements (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Members of the Croatian Navy Fleet solemnly marked the 34th anniversary of the unit’s establishment at the “Admiral of the Fleet Sveto Letica – Barba” barracks in Split, Trend reports.

During the ceremonial assembly, the unit was addressed by the Commander of the Croatian Navy Fleet, Commodore Antun Flegar.

Commodore Flegar reflected on the historic days of the unit’s founding, from the acquisition and operational deployment of the first ships, through the lifting of blockades in Croatian ports and naval blockades against the enemy, up to the Fleet’s participation in liberation operations.

He also highlighted the successes and challenges of the past year, including the involvement of the missile gunboat RTOP-41 “Vukovar” in NATO’s peace support operation Sea Guardian, the participation of mine-countermeasure divers within the Standing NATO Mine Countermeasures Group 2 (SNMCMG2), and the execution of military exercises BORBENA MOĆ 25, BARAKUDA 25, ARIADNE, and OLIVES NOIRES.

Special gratitude was expressed to the Fleet personnel for their professionalism, selfless readiness to respond to humanitarian appeals, and support for those in need, with Commodore Flegar emphasizing his pride in them.

The ceremonial assembly also served as an occasion to present awards and commendations to the unit’s top personnel.

As part of the program, tribute was paid to fallen and deceased members of the Croatian Navy in the Fleet Command memorial room, as well as at the final resting places of former commanders Commodore Franko Perković and Commodore Ivica Tolić.