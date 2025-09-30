Iran's Isfahan Province Customs reports trade turnover in 6M2025

Trade through Iran’s Isfahan Province customs reached around $840 million and nearly 860 thousand tons during the first half of the year, with exports accounting for roughly $530 million. Imports totaled about $310 million, while non-oil exports across Iran saw a slight increase in value and a six percent rise in volume.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register