Iran's Isfahan Province Customs reports trade turnover in 6M2025
Trade through Iran’s Isfahan Province customs reached around $840 million and nearly 860 thousand tons during the first half of the year, with exports accounting for roughly $530 million. Imports totaled about $310 million, while non-oil exports across Iran saw a slight increase in value and a six percent rise in volume.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy