Kyrgyzstan opens diplomatic gateway in India's Chennai with honorary consulate

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 30. An Honorary Consulate of the Kyrgyz Republic has officially opened in Chennai, India, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

The new office will be headed by Prakash Rao, a well-known entrepreneur and public figure respected in Chennai’s business and civic circles.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Kyrgyz Ambassador to India Askar Beshimov emphasized that the consulate will serve as an additional platform for strengthening bilateral cooperation in the economy, education, and culture, while also supporting contacts between citizens of the two countries.

The ambassador highlighted Chennai’s role as a major hub for investment, tourism, and innovation, noting that practical cooperation is already developing, including the activities of Chennai-based Deccan Gold Mines in Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector.