Turkmen-Hungarian talks focus on green energy and agriculture

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 30. The sixth meeting of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Hungarian Commission on Economic Cooperation took place in Ashgabat, with delegations led by Turkmenistan’s Minister of Finance and Economy Mammetguly Astanagulov and Hungary’s Deputy State Secretary for Eastern Affairs Adam Stifter, Trend reports.

The discussions centered on amplifying commercial exchanges and economic synergies, formulating a bilateral investment safeguarding accord, and orchestrating corporate delegations. Stakeholders engaged in a discourse on the potential trajectories for Turkmen energy exports to the European market, innovative green energy initiatives, synergies in agricultural technology transfer, and collaborative frameworks for ecological stewardship and resource optimization.



The assembly also deliberated on scholarly interchange initiatives, cultural synergies, and the orchestration of Hungarian Cultural Days within the Turkmenistan context. A conclusive protocol has been ratified, and the subsequent convening of the commission is slated to transpire in Budapest.

