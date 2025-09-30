Uzbek delegation visits Xezer Media Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ A delegation from Uzbekistan visiting Azerbaijan toured the Xezer Media Center, Trend reports via the Media Development Agency.

During the visit, the delegation received detailed briefings on the television channel’s operations, ongoing innovations, and the implementation of digital broadcasting capabilities. While touring the "Xezer TV" studios, the guests were introduced to the infrastructure, studio decorations, and technical capabilities of the center.

Moreover, the delegation also visited radio stations operating within the center and learned about their broadcasting processes. At the "Khazar News" studio, guests were briefed on news production, editorial workflows, the use of modern technologies, and the mechanisms for delivering news promptly to audiences.

The meeting included an exchange of ideas, with discussions on potential cooperation in the audiovisual media sector between the two countries. Delegation members expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized that such visits contribute significantly to the development of media relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

