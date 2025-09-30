Azerbaijani FM, U.S. officials moot Azerbaijani-Armenian normalization process (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process was discussed during Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov's meeting with Senior Advisor, Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, U.S. Department of State Wyatt Toehlke, and Chargé d'Affaires at the U.S. Embassy Amy Carlon today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Trend.

The meeting also discussed Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, issues arising from the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of a Strategic Working Group for the purpose of preparing a Strategic Partnership Charter, and the implementation of the Washington agreements within the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, as well as regional and international security issues of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the pivotal function of reciprocal engagements by dignitaries and delegates from both nations in the enhancement of bilateral relations was emphasized.

