Azerbaijan set to ink new general collective deal with focus on green transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs, and the Azerbaijan Trade Unions Confederation will sign the next General Collective Agreement for the period of 2026–2029 at the end of this year, said Vugar Zeynalov, Vice President of the Azerbaijan Confederation of Entrepreneurs, Trend reports.

Speaking at Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Zeynalov noted that work on the text of the agreement is currently underway.

“This agreement will differ significantly from the previous ones. We will pay special attention to issues of green transition. In short, we will do our best to fulfill the commitments we take on,” he emphasized.