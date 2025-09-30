Azerbaijan rolls out several wastewater treatment projects across Baku and Absheron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30.​ Ten large-scale projects to enhance wastewater management and upgrade infrastructure are currently underway in Baku and across the Absheron Peninsula, said Ilham Babayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Water Resources Agency of Azerbaijan (ADSEA), Trend reports.

Babayev noted that these initiatives include the construction of major trunk collectors and three new wastewater treatment complexes.

“The completion of the construction of trunk collectors is planned for 2027, while the wastewater treatment complexes are scheduled to be finalized for 2027-2028," he added.