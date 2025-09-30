Azerbaijan talks net zero, collective wellbeing, and eco-ambition with social empathy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Ecological ambition leads to net zero and collective welfare with social empathy, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Rashad Mustafayev said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

In his perspective, safeguarding ecological systems, revitalizing industrial sectors, and advancing sustainable energy solutions transcends mere emission reduction.



"It additionally catalyzes economic opportunities, enhances capacity development, and fortifies the adaptive capacity of communities." "Each meticulously orchestrated environmental initiative possesses the capacity to catalyze employment opportunities, foster educational advancements, and rejuvenate a sense of mission," the official elucidated.



He observed that the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population is operationalizing these insights within its strategic framework.

"We are strengthening social insurance systems so that they are sustainable and responsive to rapidly changing economic realities. We are digitizing labor inspection processes so that workers working in new and emerging areas, from green industries to digital platforms, are fully protected.

At the same time, we are expanding retraining and skills development programs to ensure that every citizen can confidently step into the jobs of the future. This is ensured by the knowledge and competencies required by the green economy.

Along this path, one principle remains constant: sustainable transformation is not just about what changes, but how it happens. It requires careful planning, sustained effort and, above all, trust.

When ecological ambition is guided by social empathy, every step towards net zero is also a step towards shared prosperity, collective sustainability, and trust and inclusion. We should build a future where ecological ambition is aligned with social empathy. Every worker, every family, every community should participate in the change," the deputy minister added.

