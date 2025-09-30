Uzatom, Russia discuss workforce development for Uzbekistan’s future nuclear plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 30. The Uzatom Agency and Rosatom State Corporation discussed workforce development for Uzbekistan’s future integrated nuclear power plant, Trend reports.

The meeting of the joint working group was held in Moscow, attended by Azim Ahmedkhadjaev, Director of Uzatom, and Tatyana Terentyeva, Deputy CEO for Human Resources at Rosatom.

The parties discussed the framework for personnel training for the country’s planned nuclear power plant (NPP), including staff recruitment for the integrated nuclear power plant, as well as conditions and support measures for young specialists.

“During our previous meeting in Tashkent on May 15, we held a highly productive discussion on workforce development for Uzbekistan’s nuclear power plant and reached common ground on many key issues. We are now entering a new phase of closer partnership aimed at implementing major initiatives in personnel training,” said Ahmedkhadjaev.

At the conclusion of the session, both sides agreed to continue coordinated efforts to train personnel for Uzbekistan’s nuclear sector, in line with the ongoing project to construct the integrated NPP.

Earlier this month, Uzbekistan approved the site plan for the construction of a Small Modular Nuclear Power Plant (SMNPP), which will be developed in partnership with Rosatom, marking a significant step in the country’s nuclear energy program.

The Uzbekistan Small Modular Nuclear Power Plant represents a 330 MW nuclear energy initiative currently in the construction phase within the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan, leveraging the advanced RITM-200N SMR technology developed in Russia. The initiative encompasses a total of six reactors, each with a capacity of 55 megawatts, marking a pioneering venture in the exportation of contemporary land-based small modular reactor technology, with the inaugural unit slated for commissioning in the year 2029. The objective is to establish a sustainable and eco-efficient energy paradigm that can endure for decades, thereby accommodating the escalating electricity consumption and advancing initiatives aimed at mitigating carbon footprints.

