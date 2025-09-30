Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 30 September 2025 17:54 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's SOCAR teams up with global financial giants for new project launch

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is collaborating with several international financial institutions (IFIs) and plans to announce a new project in the first quarter of next year, the company's Vice President, Afgan Isayev said at the Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Trend reports.

"We plan to clean up approximately 1,300 hectares of contaminated land and water left over from the Soviet era. We'll implement both ecological and social projects here: renewable energy parks will be built and new communities will be formed around them," Isayev emphasized.

