Turkmenistan, Ireland reinforce diplomatic, cultural, and economic connections

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 30. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Serdar Muhammetdurdyev, met with Claire Brosnan, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Ireland to Turkmenistan (with residence in Moscow), and accepted copies of her credentials, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

Congratulating the diplomat on her appointment, the Turkmen side expressed readiness to provide full assistance in her mission to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

The meeting covered political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties. Both sides noted their experience of joint work within international organizations, particularly at the UN, where they have co-sponsored several General Assembly resolutions. The importance of maintaining active multilateral cooperation was underscored.

Special emphasis was placed on expanding the legal framework of cooperation and promoting exchanges between scientific and educational institutions of the two countries. The Irish side was also invited to participate in upcoming international events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality.

Ambassador Brosnan assured that she would work actively to advance the Turkmen-Irish partnership.