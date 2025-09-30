Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for President of Italy (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 30 September 2025 18:16 (UTC +04:00)
Baku hosts official welcome ceremony for President of Italy (PHOTO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. On September 30, an official welcome ceremony was held in Baku for President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella, who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was arranged for the President of Italy in the square decorated with the national flags of both countries.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Italy Sergio Mattarella.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the President of Italy.

The national anthems of the Italian Republic and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

The guard of honor marched in front of President Ilham Aliyev and President Sergio Mattarella to the accompaniment of a military march.

