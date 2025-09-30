Polish MPs visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Alley of Martyrs (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. A delegation led by the Chairman of the Polish-Azerbaijani Interparliamentary Relations Group of the Polish Parliament, Przemysław Witek, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited the Alley of Honors and laid flowers in memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, Heydar Aliyev, today, the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend.

The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs and respectfully commemorated the memory of the heroic sons of the Motherland who lost their lives in the struggle for the freedom and sovereignty of our country, laid flowers on their graves, and laid a wreath in front of the "Eternal Flame" monument.

The guests, who viewed the city from the highest point of Baku, were given detailed information about the history of the Alley of Martyrs and the development and construction work carried out in our city.

During the visit, the delegation was accompanied by Sevinj Fataliyeva, head of the Azerbaijani parliament's working group on interparliamentary relations with Poland, and other officials.

