Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Journalists Union visits Azerbaijan’s Press Council (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 30. Chairman of the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan, Kholmurod Salimov, who participated in the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum on "Digital Transformation and Media" organized by the Media Development Agency in Baku, has visited the Azerbaijan Press Council, a source in the council told Trend.

Welcoming the guest, Chairman of the Press Council Rashad Majid stated that relations between the media associations of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are deepening, and the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Media Forum, which is being held for the second time, indicates that relations are taking on a strategic character.

Highly appreciating the fact, Majid expressed his confidence that the sound foundation in relations will serve as a basis for achieving more successful results in the future.

He also assessed the cooperation of the Press Council with the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan as an important contribution to the common cause.

Salimov also delivered a speech about the close contacts of the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan with the organization he leads, and in this regard, he spoke about the Memorandum of Cooperation signed by the organizations on April 22 last year.

Furthermore, he said that within the framework of this document, visits of media representatives from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, and from Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan, are being organized.

These visits are important both from the point of view of exchange of experience and support for demonstrating a common approach to protecting common interests and benefits in the increasingly globalized world media space.

The official presented honorary membership cards and badges of the Union of Journalists of Uzbekistan to Majid and Hajibay Heydarli, a member of the Board of Directors.

At the meeting, Afsaladdin Agalarova, editor of the "Azxeber.com" website, and Farid Shahbazli, editor-in-chief of the "Editor.az" website, were also presented with honorary membership cards and badges of the organization.

